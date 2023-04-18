Skills Futures hosted the Achievement Awards, where the event also recognised the team who helped to inspire, enthuse and support learners to achieve their full potential.

The project, delivered by the Council’s employability and skill service, Futureworks, helps local people on their career journey, either into work or to progress whilst in work.

Gaby and Jodie Howells (Image: Pembrokeshire County Council)

Learners and their loved ones, partners, employers and the Futureworks’ team gathered at Haverhub in Haverfordwest to showcase and congratulate the learners on their qualifications and personal achievements during their learning.

Project co-ordinator Zac Vaughan, said: “Many of the award winners have progressed on to further learning courses, into employment, or have used their qualifications to enhance their prospects, and we’re incredibly proud to see this.

“We’re also delighted to be joined by our employers and partners who have enthusiastically supported the awards, which I know is greatly appreciated by our winners.”

Eight awards were presented at the ceremony which paid tribute to both the highest achieving learners and the most improved; and recognised the contribution of key partners and stakeholders.

The event was hosted by Pure West Radio who announced the award winners outlining why they had been nominated with Skills Futures advisers taking to the stage to present each award.

Yana and Yelyzaveta Balakireva (Image: Pembrokeshire County Council)

Laura Brown was nominated for the ‘Hungry to Achieve Award’ by her skills adviser, Nina Thomas.

Nina said “At the just 21, and in the space of just six weeks, Laura has gained a Level 3 First Aid Certificate, a Level 2 SIA Door Instructor qualification, no easy feat, and just last week she obtained her Personal Licence scoring 95% in her exam in just eight minutes!

“So impressed was the invigilator that he had to call the office to tell us! Congratulations Laura, we are so proud of you and keep up the hard work!”.

Councillor Paul Miller, Deputy Leader of Pembrokeshire County Council paid tribute to the learners: “Award ceremonies are the perfect way to come together to recognise and celebrate hard work, dedication, and achievement.

“We are immensely proud of all the learners who took part in the Skills Futures initiative who won awards and who have all grown in confidence as well as developing their industry skills.”

Skills Futures is a skills initiative that is a part of Pembrokeshire’s Enterprise and Skills project funded through the UK Government’s Community Renewal Fund.

Caroline and Gareth Bridges (Image: Pembrokeshire County Council)

Award Winners