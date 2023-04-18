David Williams and Matthew Davies will dedicate their run to raising money for Leonard Cheshire, a charity that provides care, support and respite for people with disabilities.

The Leonard Cheshire charity runs the home Ty Cwm, where their friend Yasmin is being cared for.

Five years ago, Yasmin suffered a catastrophic brain aneurysm whilst picking her children up from school.

Yasmin was air lifted to Cardiff Heath Hospital and spent 18 months between there and Rockwood rehabilitation unit, which is 100 miles away from her home.

In 2019 Yasmin was moved to Ty Cwm, a residential care and nursing home in Carmarthenshire that is run by Leonard Cheshire, where she receives 24 nursing care and support.

"Yasmin has lived at Ty Cwm for three years now and has always received the best of care and has been comfortable and settled since arriving thanks to the amazing staff and facilities provided," said David.

"If Leonard Cheshire didn't have places like Ty Cwm it would have been a real struggle and stress to find a location suitable for Yasmin’s needs that also allows for her husband, children, family and friends to visit regularly.

"Matthew and I would love to raise some money for this amazing charity, to contribute towards the care and support they will provide Yasmin and anyone else who needs it in the future."

He added: “We are both passionate about supporting charities and making a positive impact in our community and to the people around us.

“Running the London Marathon for Leonard Cheshire is a fantastic way for us to do just that. We hope that our efforts will inspire others to get involved and support this incredible cause.”

Ty Cwm supports up to 20 adults with disabilities, including Yasmin, and all funds raised by David and Matthew will go directly to the home.

Leonard Cheshire supports people with disabilities to live, learn and work as independently as they choose. The charity runs a network of care homes, supported living services and employment programmes across the UK.

The London Marathon will be held on Sunday, April 23. More about David and Matthew’s fundraising can be found at https://2023tcslondonmarathon.enthuse.com/pf/david-williams-10a92