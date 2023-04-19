Broadway Partners – a specialist rural broadband provider – has pledged to support Y Stiwdio in Hermon, a local arts and sustainability hub.

Y Stiwdio offers a creative space to learn and grow, where residents can go to work, learn and be part of a community working towards a more sustainable future.

The hub will be sponsored by Broadway Partners, with funds being used for a projector.

Emma, project lead at Y Stiwdio, said: “We are thrilled to be awarded sponsorship for our projector from Broadway Broadband.

“It will provide us with a fantastic asset for Y Stiwdio - our community arts and sustainability hub in Hermon, North Pembrokeshire.

“We have already put it to good use in delivering a 'Build your wind turbine' workshop where our instructor covered the theory of renewable energy, and it is currently being used as part of our exhibition 'Celebrating Growing Better Connections'.

"We hope there will be more opportunities to work together again in the future.”

Reece Simmons, regional manager at Broadway Partners, said: “As rural broadband specialists, Broadway is not simply about putting connections in place and building physical infrastructure.

"We work with and support each and every local community along our network to ensure that the spaces and places that matter to them, matter to us too.

“The Y Stiwdio centre is a huge hub of activity, education and creativity for residents nearby and by sponsoring them and ensuring they have the reliable internet connection that they need, we feel privileged to be able to commit and support this community.

“Y Stiwdio is nestled amongst a cluster of our Crymych phases as we work through our installation and delivery of fibre broadband.

“As part of our promise to connect even the most difficult of connections, we remain committed to finding solutions for even the most difficult of installations across Wales.”

Broadway Partners has been consulting with nearby Crymych residents, with the aim of providing broadband connections to 443 properties, as it already has done in a number of Pembrokeshire villages.

The company aims to deliver digital freedom to rural communities, bringing fast fibre broadband to the most remote locations to allow residents to connect with loved ones around the world and access services such as online banking and healthcare.