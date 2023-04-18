Police officers arrested David Thomas, 48, after a drugs raid at a Carmarthenshire address at around 9.15am on May 31, 2020.

In one outbuilding at the property, officers discovered 16 mature cannabis plants, set up with hydroponic lights and a timer, said Nuhu Gobir, prosecuting.

A further 18 cannabis saplings were found growing in a second outbuilding.

A drug expert told police that the mature plants could produce a yield of between 480 and 1,200 grams, Mr Gobir said.

A further 425 grams of cut cannabis was found in a container inside the property.

Thomas gave no comment in interview. At a second interview, in April 2021, he told the police the drugs were for his personal use, and he wasn’t going to sell them.

“[The owner of the property] was a close friend of the defendant,” Hywel Davies said, defending.

“He was tasked with removing items of value and binning the rest.”

“The stuff of value he kept wasn’t a Ming vase, just a cannabis factory,” Judge Walters quipped.

Mr Davies said Thomas had used cannabis since the age of 15 or 16.

“This is not an individual who uses it for the fun of it,” he said. “This individual uses cannabis to treat a number of ailments.

“His only motivation was to provide for himself.”

“Luckily he found a cannabis farm in a dead man’s house,” said Judge Walters.

Officers had also found just under three grams of brown powder, which turned out to be diamorphine.

“He purchased a vehicle where there was a very small single wrap of heroin under the seat. When he found it, he put it to one side,” said Mr Davies.

Judge Walters said he was sceptical about Thomas’ explanation.

Mr Davies said Thomas’ previous convictions showed he only used cannabis, not heroin.

Thomas had not reoffended in the three years since his arrest, Mr Davies said, and had “taken efforts to remove cannabis from his life”.

At trial, Thomas was acquitted of possession with intent to supply cannabis, but was found guilty of both possessing and producing cannabis, as well as possessing a class A drug – namely diamorphine.

Thomas, of Llangain, has appeared in court 17 times for 18 offences – seven of which were related to drug possession.

Sentencing Thomas, Judge Walters said: “I treat your explanation with a huge degree of scepticism.

“You’re a life-long cannabis user.

“The idea of coming across a cannabis factory in a dead man’s house is about as bizarre a story as I have heard as a judge.”

Thomas was sentenced to four months, suspended for 12 months, for both possessing and producing the cannabis – running concurrently.

He was also given a one-month sentence, running concurrently, for possession of the heroin.

Judge Walters ordered Thomas completed 150 hours of unpaid work and 15 days rehabilitation activity requirement.