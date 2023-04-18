A shoreline pub on a sunny April evening was the rare outdoor setting for a Pembroke and District Male Voice Choir concert, on Friday April 14.
Choristers sang at the invitation of Jonathan Williams, landlord of the Old Point House, overlooking a calm Angle Bay, as part of the National Laverbread Day celebrations.
Although only 24-strong on this occasion, the choir earned high praise and applause from the many patrons for a very varied programme.
Musical director Juliet Rossiter chose 12 items in three sessions, one of which – Bring Him Home from Les Misérables – was reprised by special request from the audience.
Accompanist Carole Rees kept nimble fingers on the keyboard despite the evening chill, assisted by Alyson Griffiths.
Choir MC Matthew John made amends for forgetting his 32nd wedding anniversary the day before by dedicating Unchained Melody to wife Jenny, who always supports choir concerts.
And the latest recruit to stage for the first time was Gareth Lewis, a most welcome addition to the first tenors.
The next choir event will be a special Coronation concert at St Mary’s Church, Pembroke, on Tuesday, May 9.
184 words Pembroke and District Male Voice Choir’s newest recruits, Gareth Lewis and Geraint Morgan, flanked by Chairman John Hillier (left) and Senior Chorister, 93-year-old Frank Harries.
