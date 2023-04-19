The lifeboat, Kathleen Ann, launched at 6.10pm into choppy seas following a report that two people were cut off by the incoming tide between Amroth and Telpyn Point.

At the scene, the crew found a large swell running into the rocks where the people were situated and it was decided to attempt to get them off, one at a time, between waves.

Tenby RNLI press officer Ben James said: “Unfortunately, after managing to get the first person off the rocks and dropping a crew member ashore, with the tide starting to turn against the wind, the swell picked up to the extent that the helmsman decided it was unsafe to attempt to get the remaining casualty aboard.

“The crewman that went ashore got the casualty to a safe position and waited until the tide had dropped sufficiently that they could both walk ashore.

“With the remaining casualty ashore safe and well and with too much swell on the beach at Amroth, the lifeboat dropped the person they had got off the rocks into Saundersfoot harbour, where a lift had been arranged for her.

“The lifeboat then returned to station, arriving at 8.35pm.”