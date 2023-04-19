For nearly 30 years, the sale has been one of the most important events in Pembrokeshire’s gardening calendar, attracting thousands of visitors annually with its impressive range of flowers, herbs and vegetable plants, as well as plenty of food and music for good measure.

Set in the heart of the Narberth, which was voted Best Place to Live in Wales by The Sunday Times in 2020, the event will kickstart the summer season with some family-friendly bank holiday fun.

From 10am to 4pm, visitors can browse a fantastic range of stalls featuring local garden centres and nurseries, local food and drink produce, street food, handmade goods and crafts, local charities and initiatives, as well as face painting and bubble workshops for the little ones.

The lively, community atmosphere would not be complete without the music tent, featuring performances throughout the day from local artists.

The Big Plant Sale is not only an important date in the gardening calendar, but it is also hugely important for its hosts, Span Arts - the community arts charity which has provided performances and arts experiences for people across the county for over 30 years.

The event is a great opportunity for local growers and small businesses to showcase their produce and pitches can be booked via span-arts.org.uk or by calling 01834 869323.

Bookings must be made by 11am on Wednesday April 26 and are allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

Entry to the Big Plant Sale is £2, with proceeds in aid of Span Arts.