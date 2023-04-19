Police officers were trying to speak with Jay Cockburn on October 13 in connection with an unconnected offence, when they saw him running across the road.

They pursued him to the block of flats where his mum lives.

When they arrived, she told officers that he had gone out the window, and tried to stop them from coming in.

However, when inside, the officers “saw the rear of a person and some hands under the bed”.

The officer asked 31-year-old Cockburn to get out from under the bed, but he refused, so the officer lifted the bed up.

“He began resisting the officers and kicking out,” Ms Donohue said.

He kicked one of the officers in the thigh, although no injuries were caused.

At the time, Cockburn was subject to a suspended sentence order – imposed on February 3, 2022, for being concerned in the supply of Class B drugs – and was on bail for another offence.

The suspended sentence order was eight months imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, and he was told to complete a nine-month drug rehabilitation programme and 20 days of rehabilitation activity requirement.

Ms Donohue said he had completed the drug rehabilitation programme, but only three of the rehabilitation activity requirement days.

Ian Ibrahim, defending, said Cockburn’s mental health had “deteriorated recently”, and that he was working to combat issues with drug addiction.

“A lot of his previous offending has been linking to his addiction to heroin, which he has now put in a box and hopefully buried,” he said.

Mr Ibrahim said the lack of progress on Cockburn’s rehabilitation activity requirement was because the officer supervising him had been away.

Judge Paul Thomas ordered that a pre-sentence report was compiled, which would involve “at least one” drug test.

“If he indeed is clear of heroin and if he demonstrates his commitment to the existing order, it may be possible that he avoids a prison sentence,” Judge Thomas said.

“But I am not making any promises.”

Cockburn will be sentenced on June 5.