Her work is described as "a breath of fresh air with its patches of bright flat colour, balanced by sharp linear contrasts, very much in the way a piece of music leads you from quiet, still passages to stronger, more insistent rhythms and emphasis."

Kate's series of paintings on paper, in acrylic ink and collage entitled Jazz illustrate this all-important balance in abstract work.

Oriel Qs artist of the month is felt maker Sue Cox, whose images and objects are woven with wool, sometimes augmented by silk and merino.

In the small room at the back of the Gallery, Oriel Q is now showcasing the innovative app Artivive, a new digital tool for artists wishing to share their creative process with each other and even to add audio and animation.

Jazz by Kate Freeman. (Image: Oriel Q Gallery)

There will be examples for gallery to try, plus pieces produced by Oriel Q members, exploring this exciting digital development .

Oriel Q Gallery is at 11, Market Street, Narberth SA67 7AX, telephone 07917 292774.

The gallery is open from Wednesdays to Saturdays from 10am to 4pm.

For more information, see www.orielqnarberth.com