Police are investigating an allegation of assault in the bar of a Pembrokeshire pub.
An incident which took place at the Wisemans Bridge Inn on the evening of Saturday April 15 resulted in a video being widely shared on social media.
A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesman confirmed that enuqiries into the incident are ongoing.
He said: "We are currently investigating an assault at the Wiseman’s Bridge Inn on Saturday, 15 April, following a third party report on Monday morning after they had seen footage of the incident on social media.
"Enquiries are ongoing."
