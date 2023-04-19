An incident which took place at the Wisemans Bridge Inn on the evening of Saturday April 15 resulted in a video being widely shared on social media.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesman confirmed that enuqiries into the incident are ongoing.

He said: "We are currently investigating an assault at the Wiseman’s Bridge Inn on Saturday, 15 April, following a third party report on Monday morning after they had seen footage of the incident on social media.

"Enquiries are ongoing."