The scheme will start on Monday July 3 and finish on Friday September 8 and run between 11am and 5.30pm each day.

The scheme will again see the walled town divided into three ‘zones,’ each of which will have varying degrees of vehicle access.

Full details of the scheme and the on-line application form will be available from Monday May 2 and can be found on the council’s website - www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/tenby-pedestrianisation

Residents and business within the walled town are encouraged to complete the process as soon as possible after the documents go live.

This will ensure that there is sufficient time for the application to be processed and additional checks made should further information be required.

Permits will be issued approximately seven to 10 days before the scheme start date.

A council spokesman said: "Please note that paper application forms and guidance notes will no longer be delivered to residents and businesses within the walled town and requests for permits will be required to be submitted on-line.

"In order to ensure the ongoing success of the scheme permit holders are encouraged to continue to plan journeys outside of the scheme hours of 11am and 5.30pm as far as is practical.

"Email Tenby.pedestrian@pembrokeshire.gov.uk for further information."