A 20-year-old Swansea man is set to bare are all in his search for love. 

Jamie, who is a plumber from Swansea, is set to appear on Channel 4's Naked Attraction tonight as he looks to turn his love life around.

The synopsis reads: "Plumber Jamie's love life has gone down the u-bend, so he's all cisterns go to find a partner."

The popular dating show returns tonight for its 11th season.

Jamie will be the second person to choose on tonight's episode of Naked Attraction.

He will follow Sarah, from Plymouth, who will become the show's first-ever returning picker having previously been on as David.

She is now a pansexual and living as a woman. 

The synopsis says: "Sarah can't wait to road test her new body on her first date as a woman."

How to watch Naked Attraction

The new series of Naked Attraction will air on Channel 4 tonight (Wednesday, April 19) at 10.15 pm following Scared of the Dark. 

If you miss it, don't worry, you can catch up on All 4.

How to be a part of the show?

Are you looking for love and want to be a part of Naked Attraction? 

Channel 4 and producers Studio Lambert are looking for "adventurous singletons" to participate in the upcoming series. 

To apply to be on the show visit the take part section of the Channel 4 website.