Redhill High School in Clynderwen was inspected in January, with the report from Estyn being published in late March.

The inspectors praised the school for establishing ‘an aspirational environment, whilst ensuring its pupils are 'not overburdened by workload or expectations’.

They noted that ‘behaviour at Redhill High School is exemplary’ and ‘performance in public examinations is outstanding’.

The inspectors found that: ‘learning takes place in a calm, purposeful atmosphere of mutual respect’.

The Estyn report complimented the leadership team, led by headmaster Alun Millington and deputy Bethan Millington, commenting ‘senior leaders have built and maintain outstanding relationships with parents’ and ‘leaders’ operational management of the school is extremely strong’.

Pupils were also commended for their ‘exemplary’ attitude to school and to each other, with the atmosphere described as ‘respectful, purposeful and inclusive.’

The quality of the school’s staff and support for student wellbeing was also acknowledged.

The inspectors said:"‘Pupils have strong working relationships with staff and have exceptionally high levels of trust, confidence and respect for their teachers. Importantly, pupils know that staff will address any concerns that they have."

Headmaster Alun Millington said that the Redhill High School team were ‘thrilled’ with the outcome of the inspection.

“The outstanding inspection report is just reward for the hard work and togetherness of our school community,” he said.

“To think that we have been able to achieve such great success in a short space of time, with the challenges of the pandemic thrown in, is wonderful.”

Mr Millington said that he is keen for everyone to enjoy the recognition given to the school by Estyn.

He added: “I am so very proud and privileged to lead this incredible school.

"To have the inspectors recognise that our students ‘demonstrate confidence and modesty’ whilst achieving such excellent academic outcomes says everything about our values.'