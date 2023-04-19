William Gwyn Thomas spends his evenings working at Carmarthen Railway Station cleaning trains, and says he still loves his job.

Gwyn, as he prefers to be known, has spent the last 25 years cleaning carriages, a change from his career as a dairy farmer in Lampeter – which he worked as until the age of 55 in the 1990s.

“I love the job,” he said. “It’s the people I work with and knowing you are doing something important for the customers.

“Pride is everything and we are really proud to get the trains looking good for the people using them the next day.”

Gwyn and his team – which has grown considerably since he started in the 1990s – will clean between 18 and 26 carriages between 7.30pm and 2.30am.

They ensure that the cabs, toilets, tables and floors are spotless the following morning.

Gwyn Thomas spends his evenings working at Carmarthen Railway Station (Image: Transport for Wales)

Gwyn credits his long working life to “eating well, not drinking anything stronger than a shandy and cutting down on smoking”.

Looking back on his change in career, Gwyn said: “I didn’t think I’d get the job, but I was delighted when I did, it means a lot to me to be part of the Carmarthen team because it’s a really special station.

“I didn’t expect I’d still be working at 80, but I really love it and I’ll finish when I’m ready and when I feel I can’t do it as well,” added Gwyn who has three children – two of his own and a stepdaughter, three grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

While the worst nights tend to be Saturdays when the toilets can be challenging and the amount of rubbish left out tends to increase, Gwyn says they take it all in their stride.

“It’s annoying, but there’s no point moaning about it because that’s the job and we just have to get on with it," he said.

"Someone has to get it looking nice for customers again.”

TfW’s Cleaning Operations Manager Wendy Jones and Carmarthen Station Manager James Nicholas paid tribute to Gwyn, describing him as “part of the fabric of Carmarthen”.

“The standard of work Gwyn puts in night after night is a true example to us all on how to show pride in your work,” they said.

“We’d like to thank Gwyn for everything and to wish him a very happy birthday.”