Janice Webb and family of Plum Tea Tea Rooms at their Tavernspite Garden Centre organised the afternoon tea day and raffle to raise vital funds for the hospice at home charity, Paul Sartori Foundation.

The event on March 31 was a great success and resulted in £600 being raised.

The family chose to support Paul Sartori Foundation because of the care and support that was given to their family members and they wanted to give something back.

Janice said: “Firstly, we would like to thank everyone that supported us, who donated raffle prizes and all that helped us on the day.

"We used all of the Paul Sartori services and were very grateful for the support we received.

"I phoned up to see if we could have a hospital bed and was very impressed that it was delivered the very next day.

"One of our family members had access to the bereavement support which was a massive help.”

The cheque was presented to Paul Sartori Foundation community fundraiser, Toni Dorkings and event volunteer Val Harrold.

Toni said: “The Plum Tree Tea Rooms is a lovely, tranquil venue to hold an afternoon tea.

"Paul Sartori Foundation are always grateful for the support received from our wonderful community.

"A massive thank you to Janice Webb and the family for organising a successful afternoon tea day.”

Paul Sartori Hospice at Home provides a range of services to Pembrokeshire people living in the final stages of a life-limiting illness, including home nursing care, equipment loan, complementary therapy, bereavement and counselling support, physiotherapy, advance care planning and training.

For further information on the charity and its services, visit www.paulsartori.org, or phone 01437 763223.