Jack Whitehall is coming to Swansea this summer.
The award-winning comedian, actor and writer announced extra dates for his Settle Down UK Tour earlier this week with Swansea Arena among the new venues added.
Whitehall - who has starred in movies including Jungle Cruise alongside Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Emily Blunt, and popular British TV shows such as Bad Education - will be at Swansea Arena on May 27, 2023.
New dates have been added to #SettleDown, and you can go to my website now to get early access to tickets before general release! 🙌https://t.co/pylqgc4gns pic.twitter.com/XwcLGRLfeV— Jack Whitehall (@jackwhitehall) April 19, 2023
Whitehall said: “This is my most personal show yet, with plenty of material about the big changes that have happened in my life.
"It’s about my struggle to settle down gracefully.
"I’ve got a long-term partner, a ridiculous dog and am now hurtling towards middle aged without a clue.
"It’s about a foppish man-child’s cack-handed attempt at adulting!”
Whitehall will also be doing three shows in Cardiff in July.
Jack Whitehall tour dates 2023
May 2023
- May 23 - Portsmouth Guildhall (NEW DATE)
- May 27 - Swansea Arena (NEW DATE)
June 2023
- June 3 - Hull Arena (NEW DATE)
- June 7 - Bath Forum (NEW DATE)
- June 13 - Brighton Centre
- June 14 - Brighton Centre
- June 15 - Brighton Centre
- June 16 - BIC, Bournemouth
- June 17 - First Direct Arena, Leeds
- June 18 - First Direct Arena, Leeds
- June 19 - Hydro, Glasgow
- June 20 - Utilita Arena, Sheffield
- June 21 - AO Arena, Manchester
- June 22 - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
- June 23 - Utilita Arena, Newcastle
- June 24 - AO Arena, Manchester
- June 25 - M & S Bank Arena, Liverpool
July 2023
- July 4 - International Arena, Cardiff
- July 5 - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
- July 7 - Utilita Arena, Birmingham
- July 8 - Utilita Arena, Birmingham
- July 9 - International Arena, Cardiff
- July 10 - International Arena, Cardiff
- July 14 - The O2, London
- July 15 - The O2, London
- July 16 - The O2, London
April 19, 2023
How to get tickets to Jack Whitehall's UK tour 2023
Pre-sale tickets for Jack Whitehall's Settle Down tour show in Swansea went on sale this morning, available for fans on Whitehall's mailing list.
Tickets will go on general sale at 10am on Friday (April 21).
All tickets can be found on the Ticketmaster website.
Pre-sale tickets are currently on sale for £50.95 each.
