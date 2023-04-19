Hundreds of people in communities including Saundersfoot, Amroth, Kilgetty, Begelly and New Hedges have voiced alarm at the withdrawal of the two services run by Taf Valley Coaches.

The family-run company has operated the 351 service between Tenby and Pendine and the 352 between Tenby and Kilgetty for the past seven years.

It took the decision to pull out of the routes at the end of this month because of the reduction in passenger numbers since the pandemic and the withdrawal of Welsh Government funding via the bus emergency scheme.

In a statement on Facebook – before the announcement that the scheme is going to be extended until July – the company said the withdrawal of funding would make the services ‘financially unsustainable’.

It also pointed out that this summer’s open-top double-decker bus service operated by First Cymru would also have a direct impact.

“We find this totally unfair, whilst we struggle over the wintere months, to then have the ‘cream’ taken away from us during the summer months,” it added.

The concern is shared by the area’s county councillors, with Cllr Rhys Jordan, who represents the New Hedges area, describing the services as ‘a lifeline’ and Kilgetty and Begelly member Cllr Alistair Cameron commenting: “People are very worried – it’s a big issue in the community.”

Saundersfoot South member Cllr Chris Wlliams told the Western Telegraph: “Some residents, particularly those living in the Sandyhill Park area of Saundersfoot are so upset that they have talked about moving house if the services don’t return.

“A lot of people use these buses to go to the doctors’ surgery and to go shopping – discontinuing the services is going to a negative effect on several communities.”

The services are set to operate for the last day on Saturday April 29, but talks are now taking place to set up a new service amalgamating both the routes.

“We hope a replacement service may be in place by May 10, and Pembrokeshire County Council officers are doing their best to sort it out,” said Cllr Cameron.

A spokesman for Pembrokeshire County Council said: “Taf Valley Coaches has handed the 351 and 352 routes back citing uncertainty over future Welsh Government Bus Emergency Scheme funding plus ongoing issues of increasing costs and a shortage of drivers.

“Pembrokeshire County Council is in the process of re-tendering the routes but this is unlikely to be in place until June due to procurement procedures and the required bus service registration period with the Traffic Commissioner."