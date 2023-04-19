From the early days of Narberth’s Queens Hall, the ten happy years of the town’s Children’s Festival and as manager of Span Arts for 30 years, it would be rare to see a performance taking place in the town without Declan's input.

He has now been honoured by being made president of Narberth Jazz, one of the groups he has helped to set up.

Ben Morris, chair of Narberth Jazz said: “Declan has been the focus of performance art in Narberth for decades and responsible for bringing famous names to the Queens Hall through the 1980s to 2001, as well as continuing enthusiasm for music in general.

“These included storytelling, puppetry, and theatre as well as music with folk stars Martin and Eliza Carthy along with Dave Swarbrick and Robin Williamson being featured.

“African and world music was a particular interest of his and during the ‘90’s, The Bhundu Boys, Quatre Etoile, Santana Mondolay and many more played on the stage.

“With Todd Sharpeville, he brought many famous bluesmen and women to Narberth and went on to work with Chris Osborne and Malcolm Cawley to found the Tenby Blues Festival.

“Later, he helped found Narberth Food festival and always included a chance for performers to display their talents. Many people remember Nils Lofgren and Richie Havens as among the high light concerts he organised.

The Narberth Jazz next event featuring Simon Spillett with John Gibbon is on Thursday April 20 at the Plas Hotel, Narberth, will likely see Declan welcoming all with his usual smile.”

Declan – who has stalwart support from his partner Maggie Moss – has accepted the ttle of Narberth Jazz president with pride.

He said: ‘What an honour! I am pleased to see Narberth Jazz going from strength to strength and will be doing everything I can to help the organisation into the future.”