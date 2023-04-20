A MAN has been jailed for breaching a domestic abuse protection order.
Jordan Ashley Cooney, 27, of no fixed abode, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on Monday, April 17.
Cooney admitted that he had breached the order in Milford Haven on Saturday, April 15.
He was jailed for eight weeks.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article