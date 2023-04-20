The defendants faced charges of failing to comply with a community order and speeding.

The cases were heard at Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court on April 17.

ALEXANDER DAVID BROWN, 29, of Chestnut Way in Milford Haven, has been in court for failing to comply with a community order.

Brown admitted failing to attend an appointment on February 24.

This breached an order imposed by Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on December 21 for an assault in Milford Haven on October 8.

At Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on April 17, the community order was revoked.

Brown was sentenced to 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months.

He must pay £60 in costs and a £154 surcharge, and must complete 20 days rehabilitation activity requirement.

WILLIAM FRANK LEDWOOD, 76, of St Brides Hill in Saundersfoot, was caught speeding in a Mercedes.

Ledwood was clocked doing 81mph on the A48 at Pensarn – a 70mph limit – in a Mercedes Benz S-Class on April 25 last year.

He admitted the charge, and was fined £320 at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on April 17.

He must also pay a £34 surcharge, and had three points added to his licence.

MICHAEL JOSEPH NOLAN, 42, of Ash Grove in Milford Haven, failed to attend multiple appointments as part of a community order.

Nolan did not attend appointments on November 15, December 15, and March 7.

At Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on April 17, he admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order.

The magistrate determined that the order – originally made by Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on October 12 – will continue.

Nolan must pay £60 in costs and a £40 fine.