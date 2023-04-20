This last open contest of the season for the club saw a high standard in both prints and digitals, which made the scoring decision a difficult one.

There were 16 print submissions, with landscapes being the dominant genre.

First place and the gold award went to Dave Bolton with a stunning composite portrait entitled Excuse Me Sir.

The silver award went to Cheryl Hewitt with Dahlia Den, a macro image of a fly hiding in a dahlia.

Gill Mackay took the bronze award with her street image, Girl on the Millennium Bridge.

Excuse Me Sir by Dave Bolton was the print category winner. (Image: Dave Bolton)

There were three highly commended prints – Pink Petal Thrills by John Whitehurst, The Light Tunnel by Gill Mackay and Hazy Shades of Winter by Gary Mayhew.

The digitals, of which there was 23 entries, had wildlife and street images in abundance.

The gold award was given to Jan Sullivan with her classy travel/street portrait, Handmade.

Silver was won by Dave Bolton with his well-captured Sparrowhawk Fly By.

The bronze award went to Gill Mackay with Girl in the Window.

Two highly commended awards went to Gary Mayhew and Hideout and rob Cox with What Are You Looking At?

A club spokesperson said: "This was a very enjoyable evening seeing so many excellent images.

"Thanks to all the entrants, and especially to Mike Clatworthy for his observations and discussions."