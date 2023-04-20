THE beauty of Pembrokeshire has been captured by the members of our Western Telegraph Camera Club.

Our members have been taking photos of the scenic beauty of the county and of the fantastic wildlife across the region.

Here are a few of our recent favourites.

Western Telegraph: Goldfinches. Picture: Alan MerrettGoldfinches. Picture: Alan Merrett (Image: Alan Merrett (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Milford Haven Port.Milford Haven Port. (Image: Graham Marsh)

Western Telegraph: Cannon at Fishguard Fort. Cannon at Fishguard Fort. (Image: Thomas Morris (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Robin. Robin. (Image: Gaynor James (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Trefin. Trefin. (Image: Val Colella (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Blue Lagoon. Blue Lagoon. (Image: Jackie Lawrence (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: St Brides.St Brides. (Image: Justin Cooper (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

