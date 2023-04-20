THE beauty of Pembrokeshire has been captured by the members of our Western Telegraph Camera Club.
Our members have been taking photos of the scenic beauty of the county and of the fantastic wildlife across the region.
Here are a few of our recent favourites.
If you would like to join the camera club and have your pictures featured online and in print, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here