Both were elected at the Annual General Meeting of Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society held on the Pembrokeshire Showground.

West Wales farmer and entrepreneur, Brian Jones, established Castell Howell Foods Ltd in the mid-1980s.

Castell Howell has become firmly established as one of the country’s leading independent food wholesalers specialising in Welsh products and employing 700 staff and Mr Jones continues to lead the company as its CEO.

Brian’s commitment to the agricultural industry has brought a coveted Fellowship of the Royal Agricultural Societies as well as an MBE for his commitment to the food industry.

Speaking on his aspirations for his time as president, Mr Jones said: "For many years I have been involved with the Food Hall element of Pembrokeshire County Show.

"This year especially, while I’m president, I want the event to showcase wonderful Welsh produce. Pembrokeshire has an abundance of visitors and we want them to enjoy the best food and drink experience while they are here.

"If you’re a local food producer and you haven’t yet booked your stand in the Food Hall at the County Show please get in touch as soon as possible.”

Want to make sure all the latest farming news from Wales is delivered straight to your door? Subscribe to the print edition of Wales Farmer on 0800 052 0198.

This year Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society would like to welcome Pembrokeshire/Welsh based food innovators and producers to promote their products.

Corporate pitches are also available. For further details and to book your place visit showingscene.com and put Pembrokeshire County Show in the search.

The officeholders elected at the AGM for 2023 include: Betsan Williams and Luke Watts voted in as ambassadors; Mrs Nicola Owen is the honorary treasurer; Kathy Wilson, Beth Watts and Gemma Rees were appointed as honorary show governors.

Mansel Raymond, the outgoing society president, took the opportunity to thank everyone who had helped and supported him throughout his presidency.

During his year as president, Mansel and his wife Ros Raymond, raised a tremendous amount of money for charity, raising over £20,000 for various charities including the Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society, RABI, Tir Dewi, Prostate Cymru and the Paul Sartori Foundation.

Pembrokeshire County Show, the largest county agricultural show in Wales, will be held over two days again this summer on August 16 and 17.