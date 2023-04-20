Brian Jones, founder of Castell Howell, has been elected as president of Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society for the year ahead.

Adam Thorne was chosen as president-elect at the society’s AGM on Thursday, March 30.

Brian established Castell Howell Foods Ltd in the mid-1980s and the West Wales farmer’s business has become one of the country’s leading independent food wholesalers specialising in Welsh products.

Mr Jones employs 700 staff and his work has seen him awarded an MBE for commitment to the food industry and a Fellowship of the Royal Agricultural Societies.

He said on becoming president: “For many years I have been involved with the food hall element of Pembrokeshire County Show. This year especially, while I’m president, I want the event to showcase wonderful Welsh produce.

“Pembrokeshire has an abundance of visitors and we want them to enjoy the best food and drink experience while they are here.

“If you’re a local food producer and you haven’t yet booked your stand in the food hall at the county show, please get in touch as soon as possible.”

To find out more and book your place at the show, visit www.showingscene.com and search for Pembrokeshire County Show.

Also elected at the AGM were ambassadors Betsan Williams and Luke Watts, honorary treasurer Nicola Owen and honorary show governors Kathy Wilson, Beth Watts and Gemma Rees.

Outgoing president, Mansel Raymond, thanked everyone who had helped and supported him throughout his presidency. He and wife Ros raised more than £20,000 for a range of charities including the Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society, RABI, Tir Dewi, Prostate Cymru and the Paul Sartori Foundation during the presidential term.

Pembrokeshire County Show, the largest county agricultural show in Wales, will be held over two days again this summer on August 16 and 17. Everyone is invited to attend the celebration of rural life in the county.