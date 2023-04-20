Dyfed-Powys Police, the RSCPA, and inspectors from Pembrokeshire’s animal health and welfare team were called to land at the Ridgeway in Lamphey on Tuesday, April 18.

In total, 94 animals were removed: one cow, five dogs, 19 various poultry, 26 sheep and 43 pigs.

The operation was to prevent suffering under the Animal Welfare Act 2006.

Concerns were raised about the welfare of animals at the Ridgeway in Lamphey. (Image: Pembrokeshire County Council)

Pembrokeshire County Council said the operation was linked to the previous prosecution of Richard Scarfe, of Pembroke Dock.

Scarfe was convicted of multiple animal welfare offences on January 26, 2022, and was disqualified from keeping cattle, sheep, pigs, goats and donkeys for five years.

Animal health officers from Pembrokeshire County Council visited the land, and acted after vets issued a Section 18 determination – meaning the animals were suffering or were likely to suffer if they were not removed.

All of the animals have now been taken to safety where their veterinary needs were assessed and their care be monitored.

More than 40 pigs were removed from land. (Image: Pembrokeshire County Council)

Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed that a man was arrested on suspicion of breaching a disqualification order which had been made under the Animal Welfare Act.

A spokesperson for the force said: “On Tuesday, April 18, Dyfed-Powys Police Rural Crime Team Officers assisted RSPCA, Pembrokeshire Animal Health and Welfare Inspectors with the seizure of a number of animals at an address in Lamphey, Pembrokeshire.

“A 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of breaching a disqualification order under the Animal Welfare Act.

“He has since been released under investigation.”

A Pembrokeshire County Council spokesperson said that further proceedings will now follow.

Cllr Michelle Bateman, cabinet member for housing operations and regulatory services, said: “I commend the actions of council officers and partners to remove these animals, prevent suffering and protect their welfare.

“I hope this action will serve as a deterrent to others that Pembrokeshire County Council will act decisively where serious cases of animal neglect and suffering arise.”