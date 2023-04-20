Hundreds of residents voiced their concerns and handed a petition into the Senedd over the plans to stop the 351 service between Tenby and Pendine and the 352 between Tenby and Kilgetty.

Taf Valley Coaches which had operated the two routes for the past seven years took the decision to pull out of the routes at the end of this month because of the reduction in passenger numbers since the pandemic and the withdrawal of Welsh Government funding via the bus emergency scheme.

It said that the routes were ‘financially unsustainable’ after the withdrawal of funding.

It also pointed out that this summer’s open-top double-decker bus service operated by First Cymru would also have a direct impact.

Residents and local politicians voiced their concerns over the axing of the services, stating that they were a lifeline, especially for getting those without transport to the shops and the doctor’s surgery.

Some residents of the Sandyhill Park area of Saundersfoot had even said that they would have to move house if services were no longer available.

The 351 service, which runs between Pendine and Tenby, was due to end on April 29. (Image: Narberth Jazz)

It has been revealed today that Taf Valley Coaches now will run a 351 service which will travel from Tenby to Pendine and back, via Kigetty and Saundersfoot, throughout the summer and winter, with the new service hopefully starting on May 2.

“I am really pleased with this news,” said Kilgetty and Begelly county councillor, Cllr Alistair Cameron.

“There was quite a lot of concern in the local area, particularly from residents of Ryeland Lane in Kilgetty as this is the bus that went into Ryeland Lane and stopped there.

“People need it to go to the surgery in Saundersfoot and to the shops.

“A lot of people have stopped me to say they were concerned about the service ending. I am very pleased that it will continue and would like to say a big thank you to the council officers who have worked hard to ensure this.

“It is good for all the area.”

Councillor Rhys Jordan county councillor for the New Hedges area added:

"As you may know, we have been working to secure a solution for the 351/352 services.

"I am pleased to announce that Taf Valley Coaches will provide a new combined 351/352 service.

"We are hopeful this new service will begin on May 2 2023. As soon as timetables are confirmed by the Traffic Commissioners Office I will update."