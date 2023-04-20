Housing association ateb announced today, Thursday, April 20, that it has completed the purchase of the residential site in the village of Llangwm.

The site is part of the Pembrokeshire County Council Local Development plan and has existing outline planning consent for 54 homes.

The housing association is proposing, subject to a reserved matters application, to develop 39 social rented properties and 15 shared ownership properties which would be marketed via ateb’s subsidiary company Mill Bay Homes on the site.

The 39 social rented homes would be available to those on the housing register.

Outline planning consent for the land north of the Kilns in Llangwm was granted last November.

Head of development for ateb, David Thomas, said: “We are committed to building more social rented properties to meet the obvious housing need in west Wales, and these properties are another great addition for the people of Pembrokeshire.

“The shared ownership homes will also provide a great way for first time buyers, or those who cannot afford a full deposit to buy a home and get on the property ladder.”

Ateb said that environmental performance will be built-in for all houses on the development.

To view all of ateb’s current devlopment sites, you can visit its website: www.atebgroup.co.uk/current-developments