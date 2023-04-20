Cardiff University published a report on April 20 that levels of serious violence in England and Wales have increased by 12 per cent between 2021 and 2022.

This increase brings the figures close to the pre-covid pandemic levels.

The university’s Violence Research Group found that roughly 164,723 people in England and Wales went to A&E with violence related injuries in 2022, which is 17,867 more than in 2021.

There was an increase in 2021 on the 2020 data, making this the only time it has risen over two consecutive years since 2001.

There was a concerning 79.6 per cent increase of violence in those aged from 0 to 10 years, 24.5 per cent increase in the 11-17 age group, 3.8 per cent increase in the 18-30 year groups, 14.4 per cent increase for those aged 31 to 50 and a 17 per cent increase in those aged over 51.

The figures come from 88 emergency departments, minor injury units and walk-in centres across England and Wales.

Professor Jonathan Shepherd, Cardiff University’s Violence Research Group and co-author of the report, said: “Since 2000, and including the period of the covid-19 epidemic, data collected in hospital emergency departments represent the only reliable and consistent source of information on violence causing injury in England and Wales.

“In the period of the covid-19 epidemic, violence fell steeply during the public health restrictions, from an estimated 175,764 people treated for violence related injury in 2019 to 119,111 in 2020. In 2021, when these restrictions had largely ended, serious violence increased by 23 per cent.

“We have seen further increases in violence in 2022, with a total of 41,628 people treated for violence-related injuries in the 88 emergency departments, minor injury units and walk-in centres we included in our study.

“Between 2021 and 2022, we have seen a 12 per cent increase in violence in England and Wales, increases in violent injury across all age groups and genders, larger increases among children aged 0-10 and smaller increases in adults aged 18-30 relative to other age groups.

“Overall, the increase is almost to levels in violence observed immediately prior to the covid-19 epidemic. In 2022, serious violence was only 6.2 per cent lower than pre-covid levels in 2019.”

The report also found that serious violence was greatest on Saturdays and Sundays – particularly involving males – and that incidents peaked in May and July.

Professor Shepherd said: “The most important message from the covid-19 era as far as violence is concerned, is that it can be prevented. Violence is not inevitable.

“Redoubling and targeting prevention efforts will reduce its burdens on citizens, families and across public services, not least on costly, hard-pressed hospital emergency departments.”