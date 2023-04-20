Lola James died in hospital on July 21, 2020. The two-year-old had sustained 101 external injuries and died from a catastrophic brain injury, which was likely to have been cased by blunt force trauma.

Her mother’s boyfriend, Kyle Bevan, was convicted of her murder on April 4, while her mother Sinead James was found guilty of causing or allowing the death of her two-year-old daughter.

The pair are due to be sentenced later this month.

Pembrokeshire County Council has confirmed that a multi-agency child practice review is underway and will be completed in accordance with statutory guidance.

Child Practice Reviews have replaced Serious Case Reviews and are carried out to identify ways that professionals and organisations can prevent similar incidents from occurring and improve the way they work together to safeguard children.

Cases are reviewed by multi-agency panels and engage directly with practitioners who have been working with the child and family, and their managers, and in some instances with family members.

Reviews examine current case practice and must include an action plan.

A final report on Lola’s case will be submitted to Welsh Government after its is published by the safeguarding children board.

This should be completed as soon as possible and usually takes less than six months.

A spokesperson for Pembrokeshire County Council said: “We can confirm a child practice review is underway and this will be completed in accordance with statutory guidance.

“We do not at this stage have an agreed timescale for publication.”

After Bevan and James’ conviction NSPCC Cymru said: “The Child Practice Review into Lola’s death must establish whether more could have been done by agencies to save her and drive the action required to help prevent such tragic cases in the future.

“Now is the time to make child protection a national priority. The Welsh Government has rightly committed to transforming children’s social care and it’s crucial this leads to systemic changes that ensure children like Lola are better protected.

“We can all look out for children’s welfare, and anyone concerned about a child can call the NSPCC free helpline on 0808 800 5000, or email help@nspcc.org.uk. If a child is in immediate danger, please call 999.”