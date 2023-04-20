Ian Griffiths, 48, of Stepaside, was the subject of an order after he was convicted in 2017.

On January 9 this year, police officers conducted a check on Griffiths at his home.

“During the visit, the defendant disclosed he had purchased a laptop in November,” prosecutor Alycia Carpanini said.

Not disclosing this within three days of buying the laptop breached his sexual harm prevention order.

“He said he did not think he needed to tell the police,” said Ms Carpanini.

Griffiths told the police in his interview he “didn’t recall” the conditions of the order made when he was convicted as he was “so upset” at the time, and added that he did not breach the order intentionally.

Griffiths had been convicted in August 2017 of voyeurism and having indecent images and distributing them. He was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison, and was released in October 2018.

Hannah George, defending, said this was Griffiths’ first breach of the life-long order.

She admitted that searches on Griffiths’ laptop were “sailing very close to the wind” and, although not illegal, were “borderline”.

She said that he was “frank” with the authors of the pre-sentence report about his sexual interests – particularly in 13-year-old children – and his willingness to discuss this showed there was a realistic chance of rehabilitation.

Ms George added the defendant had asked voluntarily for the police to put further monitoring software on his devices.

Judge Paul Thomas told Griffiths “You ought to have been aware you were forbidden from having [a laptop] without telling [the police].”

Griffiths was handed a 24-week sentence, suspended for two years.

He must also complete 40 days rehabilitation activity requirement, and two accredited courses.