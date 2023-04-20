The Stand Up to Racism West Wales protest took place at County Hall, Haverfordwest, ahead of the April meeting of the council’s standards committee.

Some 20 protestors gathered at the entrance to the council building this morning.

The protest follows a recent recording where County Councillor Andrew Edwards of the town’s Prendergast ward is alleged to have said every white man should have a black slave.

Cllr Andrew Edwards – who was until recently a Conservative party member of the council – is claimed to have made the comment in a recording, which it is said was then sent to Pembrokeshire County Council’s monitoring officer.

He has since withdrawn from the political group and referred himself to the Ombudsman.

Cllr Edwards, a former magistrate and a school governor, is also now listed as not belonging to any political group, with reports he has been suspended from the party.

It is understood that Cllr Edwards was identified by his voice.

Welsh publication Nation Cymru reported that several people had identified Cllr Edwards from his voice, transcribing the recording as saying: “Nothing wrong with the skin colour at all.

“I think all white men should have a black man as a slave, or black woman as a slave, you know.

“There’s nothing wrong with skin colour, it’s just that they’re lower class than us white people, you know.”

The context of the recording itself is not yet known.

Cllr Edwards, who became a councillor after last year’s elections, neither confirmed nor denied the allegation when previously asked.

Instead, he confirmed a previously-issued written statement which said: “I am aware of such serious allegations being made against me.

“This is why I have self-referred to the Public Services Ombudsman for an independent evaluation.”

Cllr Edwards, a self-employed hairdresser, licensee of a Swansea pub and restaurant, and a Freemason, added: “It is now in the hands of legal experts and the Ombudsman.

“It would be unfair on the process for me to comment now.”

Stand Up to Racism West Wales is demanding the immediate dismissal/resignation of Cllr Edwards.

The group is also calling for the councillor to be dismissed as a school governor and to be suspended as a Freemason.

It is expected any decision on a formal investigation by the Ombudsman will take several weeks, with the matter either referred to the county council’s own standards committee or to the Adjudication Panel for Wales.