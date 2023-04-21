The road near Clarbeston Road will be closed for 12 days – or until work is completed – according to a public notice that Pembrokeshire County Council placed in the Western Telegraph on April 19.

The notice stated that the road will be closed from Monday, May 8 and will remain closed to all traffic for 12 days to allow for the ‘masonry repairs to the underbridge’ to be carried out.

The specified road is:

The U3348 Penty Park, Mill Road near Clarbeston Road from the junction within the vicinity of the property known as Beacon Hill, south to the junction within the vicinity of the property known as Penty Park Mill.

The alternative route for vehicles is the C3002 road towards Clarbeston Road, C3011 Clarbeston Road to Walton East Road and C3059 towards Scolton Cross and U3348 road.

Pedestrian access will be maintained for the duration.