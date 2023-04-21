A LLANDISSILIO man is ordered to pay thousands after being convicted of criminal damage.

Simeon Holt, 25, of Llandissilio, admitted a charge of criminal damage at Llanelli Magistrates Court on April 13.

He admitted that on January 1 in Carmarthen, he damaged the inside of a motorhome belonging to 3 A’s Leisure Motorhome and Caravan Company, causing around £2,339.80 worth of damage.

He was ordered to pay £300 in fines, £2,339.80 in compensation, £120 surcharge and £85 costs.