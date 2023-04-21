The Pembrokeshire County Council programme will focus on three key schemes in the town, which aim to improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists.

Measures include new footpaths, pedestrian crossings, new dropped kerbs and better safety at junctions.

Funded by a £411k Welsh Government Safer Routes in Communities grant, the work is due to be completed by March 2024.

Cllr Rhys Sinnett, cabinet member for residents’ services, said that the schemes form part of the overall Narberth Safer Routes in Communities work that has been ongoing for the past couple of years.

“This is a substantial investment in Pembrokeshire on a package of measures which will significantly improve pedestrian and cyclist safety in Narberth,” he said.

The investment will include the provision of a new uncontrolled crossing point across Northfield Road. Cllr Rhys Sinnett and Cllr Marc Tierney are pictured near the location of the new crossing. (Image: Pembrokeshire County Council)

“My thanks to our highways team in the authority who successfully bid for the funding which will enable the work to take place. Thanks also to Welsh Government for having the confidence in Pembrokeshire to deliver on this scheme and build for the future in Narberth.”

Cllr Marc Tierney, county councillor for Narberth (Urban), said: “This huge investment by the Welsh Government to support road safety schemes backed by Pembrokeshire County Council and Narberth Town Council is really welcome news.

“I know for the residents of Belmore Gardens and Adams Drive, the new ramp and crossing will greatly improve access to the High Street, the surgery and the Bloomfield Centre.

“I’ll continue to work with council officers to identify and support schemes that make life better for local residents in all parts of our town.”

The three schemes included in the programme are:

• Narberth Health Centre pedestrian improvements: A new uncontrolled pedestrian crossing point will be provided across Northfield Road outside Narberth Health Centre The existing steps access from the nearby sheltered accommodation at Adams Drive and Belmore Gardens will be replaced with a ramped access, providing easier access to the health centre and pharmacy for residents.

• Station Road: The scheme will introduce a new footway and uncontrolled crossing point to create a direct link between the rail station and the town.

• Park Roberts, Wells Road Terrace, The Hawthorns and Eastgate/Jesse Road area: Access improvements will be provided in these locations, including dropped kerbs.