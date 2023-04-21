The Music at the Manor evening is being staged by the Pembrokeshire Music Service at Scolton Manor on Friday May 12, and follows on from 2022’s hugely-successful event at the venue.

Food and face-painting will add to the festival atmosphere and the audience is encouraged to arrive early, with chairs and blankets, to relax and soak up the atmosphere.

Gates open at 4.30pm for a 6pm start.

Pembrokeshire Music Service music co-ordinator Miranda Morgan said: “We are so excited to hold our second Music at the Manor event with an even wider range of ensembles performing, and we hope this concert will be a positive celebration of live music for our young musicians.”

Taking part will be Pembrokeshire Music Service’s String Orchestra, Wind Band, Concert Band, Training Orchestra, Young Voices and rock and pop bands, while community groups playing are Cleddau Chamber Orchestra and the Pembrokeshire Music Service Community Choir.

The compere will be Ysgol Greenhill head teacher David Haynes.

Food will be on offer from The Little Peppercorn - serving up gourmet burgers and loaded fries - and J&J Pizza. Hot and cold drinks will be available.

There will also be face-painting by the talented Gabrielle Swales.

Tickets are £8, £4 concessions and £18 for a family ticket.

Tickets will be available on the night, but pre-pay is preferred to avoid possible congestion.

To pre-pay, contact angela.white@pembrokeshire.gov.uk or the Music Service on 01437 775202.