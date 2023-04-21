Carew Castle, which is managed by the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority, will once again welcome eye-catching cars, motorbikes and military vehicles at the annual event.

Carew Castle and Tidal Mill manager, Daisy Hughes, said: “There must be something about seeing these lovingly-preserved vehicles against the backdrop of a castle that has been carefully conserved by the National Park Authority for many years, as this event continues to be one of our most popular.”

This year’s event will include a demonstration of off-road trials bikes, a display of bikes from Narberth Classic Motorcycle Club and a selection of classic cars, including a Ferrari Dino 246 GT, Morgan Roadster 3.7, 1958 Chevrolet Belair, AC Cobra 1979 and a Lotus 7, among many others.

Further entertainment will be provided by funfair stalls and rides from Pembrokeshire Attractions, while children will be able to celebrate the upcoming Coronation by taking part in a fun Kings and Queens treasure trail for £2.

Nest Tearoom will be open throughout the event, offering bacon rolls and hot drinks in the morning and the usual mouth-watering selection of homemade lunches and cakes for the rest of the day.

Visitors are also encouraged to explore the majestic Castle and Tidal Mill during their visit, to find out more about the events and colourful characters that shaped this site’s fascinating history.

The Classic Cars at Carew Castle event will take place from 10am-3pm with the Castle open from 10am-4.30pm.

Normal admission charges apply: adults £7, children £5, concessions £6 and a family ticket (two adults and two children) £20.

Please note the event may not take place in the event of bad weather. For more information, visit www.carewcastle.com or follow Carew Castle’s Facebook page (Carew Castle and Tidal Mill) for event updates.

To discover the other events that are taking place in the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park this bank holiday and throughout the rest of the year, go to www.pembrokeshirecoast.com/events.