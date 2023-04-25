Philip and Sharon Williams and their son and daughter-in-law, Stuart and Vicky, were forced to destock last year.

They had lost a percentage of their herd at each TB test since March 2020 and had to let go of their remaining 228 animals after the Welsh Government approved an application by the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) to depopulate the farm of all bovines.

It was a heartbreaking time but the family were not defeated; their decision to generate an alternative income by opening Home Farm, Leweston, to visitors has paid off.

Willhome Farm Barn is now a popular destination for families and schools and is now a finalist in the Tourism and Leisure StartUp of the Year category in the Start Up Awards Wales.

And, in another positive development, pedigree dairy cows are back on the farm.

Stuart describes it as an “emotional day for the whole family’’ when Brown Swiss heifers – ‘Willhome Take 2’ – arrived.

“These girls have brought back a special smile to all the family and visitors alike as they are in the barn, ready to breed and start milking again,’’ he says.

“Future plans are not written in stone but for now, for the dairy herd we will ideally produce enough milk to use in our café and to sell as pasteurised whole milk.’’

It comes after what had been a very challenging few years marred by bovine TB.

“A lifetime of work, irrespective of breed, was taken by bovine TB,’’ says Stuart. “A total of 650 head were taken following various skin and blood tests over a three-year period, although no animal showed a positive reaction on slaughter.’’

There had always been dairy cows on the farm since the Williamses started farming there.

Philip graded up the Holstein herd in the early 1980s and, in 1999, Willhome Ayrshires was established. Over the next 23 years the family had great success at local and national shows before it all ended in 2022.

“However, unknown to us, there really is a life without milking cows,’’ says Stuart.

Eight weeks after the last cow left the farm, the farm gates were opened to the new venture – an interactive farm showcasing a full variety of farm animal species available to feed, touch and walk, which is open all year round.

“This hands-on experience also works parallel with the factual information on show to inform visitors of the ‘farm to fork’ journey,’’ Stuart explains.

After a full cleanse and disinfection of the whole farm yard, buildings and slurry storage, and following an inspection by APHA inspectors, bovines were allowed to return six months after they were removed.

There are now 120 beef cattle and a small herd of pedigree Highland cattle, along with the Brown Swiss heifers.

The farm is a popular destination for schools – at least 10 academic groups visit weekly.

“Outside of education, general visitors are supporting the business in their droves and it’s left us speechless and overwhelmed,’’ Stuart admits.

“Birthday parties for all ages have been a huge success - in the first nine months of trading, an average of 1.6 parties have been held per week, with future bookings of birthdays, christenings, weddings and team building days extending into 2024.’’