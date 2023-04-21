Daniel Liam Meyler, 42, and Patrick Byrne, 49, were stopped by the police on the A48 at Cross Hands in October 2021.

Dyfed-Powys Police officers suspected the pair were driving to Newport in Gwent and back to Ceredigion to collect heroin, with intelligence showing Meyler’s car had done the same journey 10 times between August 10 and October 16.

Officers believed the men had secreted the drugs in their rectums, and they were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs and taken to Ammanford Police Station.

Daniel Meyler's car had been identified doing drug runs between Newport and Cardigan 10 times in two months. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

Meyler had ‘plugged’ 11.7 grams of heroin, which had an estimated street value of £1,460 if sold in smaller amounts.

He said he had taken half a gram in an alley before leaving, having paid around £300 for what he thought was 14 grams of the drug.

Byrne was found to have hidden 28.4 grams of diamorphine inside himself – split into eight smaller packages, and estimated to have a street value of £3,500.

Both men initially claimed the drugs were for their own personal use.

Patrick Byrne was jailed for three years and nine months after admitting the offence. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

Meyler, formerly of Williams Terrace in Cardigan, denied a charge of possessing heroin with intent to supply, but was found guilty by a jury following a three-day trial in March. He was sentenced to four years and six months in prison.

He also admitted suppling cannabis, for which he received an eight-month sentence, running concurrently.

Byrne, of Maes y Deri in Cardigan, pleaded guilty to possessing heroin with intent to supply, and was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison.

Dyfed-Powys Police's officer in case, PC Sam Garside, said: “These two men are both aware of the devastating impact heroin can have, and yet they insisted on being responsible for supplying the drug to the south Ceredigion area.

“Not only did they try to hide the drugs, but they also denied their plan to sell it on once they returned to Cardigan.

“Thanks to the relentless work of our officers, this source of heroin has now been stopped, and we hope this sends a message to other drug dealers that we’re tracking their movements and we’ll stop them too.”