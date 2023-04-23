WHEN feeling nostalgic, many turn to looking at old photos or recalling memories of the 'good old days.'
Whether that is of school, sports, family events or hobbies, we all have treasured memories. One popular nostalgic topic is the old shops people used to spend their time and hard-earned money in.
Here we take a look in the Western Telegraph archives and our nostalgia group for some old pictures of existing shops and pictures of shops that no longer exist.
Which of these do you remember and/or miss most?
If you would like to join our nostalgia group and have your pictures and memories featured, search Our Pembrokeshire Memories on Facebook or click here.
