WHEN feeling nostalgic, many turn to looking at old photos or recalling memories of the 'good old days.'

Whether that is of school, sports, family events or hobbies, we all have treasured memories. One popular nostalgic topic is the old shops people used to spend their time and hard-earned money in.

Here we take a look in the Western Telegraph archives and our nostalgia group for some old pictures of existing shops and pictures of shops that no longer exist.

Western Telegraph: Swales Music Centre. Picture: Stephen Hughes via Our Pembrokeshire MemoriesSwales Music Centre. Picture: Stephen Hughes via Our Pembrokeshire Memories

Western Telegraph: First Little and Broad Haven RNLI shop in 1979.First Little and Broad Haven RNLI shop in 1979.

Western Telegraph: Alan Emmins, owner of Fabio, outside the store in Haverfordwest prior to its 2017 closure as the business moved online.Alan Emmins, owner of Fabio, outside the store in Haverfordwest prior to its 2017 closure as the business moved online.

Western Telegraph: Aaron Williamson outside Musicians World in HaverfordwestAaron Williamson outside Musicians World in Haverfordwest

Western Telegraph: Munt's Jewellers at the turn of the 20th centuryMunt's Jewellers at the turn of the 20th century

Western Telegraph: Cleddau Stores and Post OfficeCleddau Stores and Post Office

Western Telegraph: Backhouse shopBackhouse shop

Western Telegraph: Foster Powell shopFoster Powell shop

Western Telegraph: Oliver's Shoe Shop and Piccolo in Bridge Street, Haverfordwest in the 1970s. Picture: Samantha Dalton via Our Pembrokeshire MemoriesOliver's Shoe Shop and Piccolo in Bridge Street, Haverfordwest in the 1970s. Picture: Samantha Dalton via Our Pembrokeshire Memories

Which of these do you remember and/or miss most?

If you would like to join our nostalgia group and have your pictures and memories featured, search Our Pembrokeshire Memories on Facebook or click here.