The West Wales Climate Coalition, Friends of the Earth and local Extinction Rebellion groups were busy last week getting the word out and arranging transport and accommodation, and were 'overwhelmed' by the response.

"The numbers just kept growing," said Sian Vaughan, a retired head teacher from Fishguard. "As soon as the first bus filled up we needed to arrange a second one. We’ve had to print more leaflets to distribute.

"We have one bus from the Cardigan and Newcastle Emlyn area and one from the Milford Haven, Haverfordwest and Penblewin areas. That actually makes things easier for everyone."

Another local campaigner, Jane Mansfield, a former nurse, said: “We had a feeling that local people would want to go, despite the long journey to London.

"So we've organised accommodation in a hostel for those who can stay on. But we’ve been overwhelmed by the response."

Philippa Gibson, who volunteers at the Oxfam shop in Cardigan, said: “From my work, I’m very aware of how it is often it is those in the developing world who feel the effects of climate change first and most deeply.

“I’ve been helping to distribute leaflets about the demonstration and I find that so many people are deeply concerned about the climate.

"They know that things have to change. They’re terrified of what the future holds for them and their families.”

4. Raising banners in Cardigan to publicise the demonstration (Image: Philippa Gibson)

She added: “The UN Secretary-General António Guterres declared that ‘Climate activists are sometimes depicted as dangerous radicals.

"But, the truly dangerous radicals are the countries that are increasing the production of fossil fuels, and the UK is one of those countries.

"The Westminster government needs to stop granting licences for new fossil fuel projects, stop subsidising these projects and stop giving tax relief to fossil fuel companies.

"This has been called for by the UN, the International Energy Agency, the World Bank and many similar organisations. All those going at Westminster from west Wales are adding their voices to that call.”

Groups of protesters chanted and danced outside Government departments in Westminster on Friday as they called for more action to tackle the climate crisis.

More than 30,000 people have said they will attend the protests, branded 'The Big One,' between April 21 and April 24.

Extinction Rebellion has previously adopted methods of direct action, with activists blocking roads and glueing themselves to objects to prevent police from moving them on.

However, climate activists have promised protests this weekend will not disrupt the London Marathon which, takes place on Sunday.

Supporters of the protest group Just Stop Oil attended Friday’s demonstration attempting to recruit participants for slow marches, which it plans to carry out next week.

Demonstrators take part in a protest outside the Home Office (Image: Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Protesters held signs calling for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to scrap plans to develop Rosebank oil and gas field that lies west of Shetland.

Doctors in their scrubs protested outside the Department of Health and Social Care, including Dr Daniel Roberts, 33, an accident and emergency registrar, who attended the protest wearing a large mosquito costume.

He told the PA news agency he came to London for the weekend because “the effects of pollution and climate change will cause a massive health crisis”.

“We’re standing on a very busy street now, these health pollutants will cause dementia, asthma, lots of respiratory diseases and stunt growth,” he said.

“I’ve worked in refugee camps, I’m carrying a huge mosquito because there is more malaria, more dengue (fever), there are so many more problems than people realise.”

Demonstrators gather in Westminster (Image: Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Jen Newall, 33, a former university scientist, said she left her career due to the reality of climate change, which she described as “absolutely terrifying to the point it paralysed me”.

“I’ve come down to London really to speak truth to power ultimately,” she said.

“Any new oil and gas is a death sentence to the majority, they (the Government) are handing out death sentences.

“There cannot be any new oil and gas for a liveable future.”

Ms Newall said the campaign group started this year with a “very clear” change to their protest “tactics and strategy,” moving away from more infamous disruptive protests it has carried out in recent years.

She said: “We are listening to the public attitude and we understand that disruption doesn’t bring everybody on board.

“We don’t really want to be alienating anybody because, ultimately, we need everybody in this fight for our future.

“We will ensure that we can still have our voice without having to disrupt the marathon.

“If our voices aren’t heard and aren’t listened to, then you can expect a bit more disruption.”