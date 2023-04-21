A 32-YEAR-OLD has denied assaulting a woman in Pendine last month.
Nathan Jones, of Ystrad Road in Pentre, Rhondda Cynon Taf, has been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
The offence is alleged to have taken place in Pendine in Carmarthenshire on March 11.
Jones pleaded not guilty when he appeared at Swansea Magistrates’ Court on Friday, April 21.
James Hartson, defending, said Jones was acting in “self-defence” when he “pushed the complainant and she struck her head in that way”.
He will face a two-day trial on September 20.
Jones will remain on bail – which includes a curfew between 9pm and 6am.
