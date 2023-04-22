The victim of the assault in Haverfordwest has been left with appearance-altering injuries and will need an operation on his nose.

“Life is never going to be the same for me again,” he said in a victim impact statement.

Jedd Matthew Sam Hitchings, 25 and Gareth Brian Roberts, 31, both of no fixed address, were before the court for sentence on a charge of unlawful wounding of Graham Nicholas.

After the assault at Three Meadows, Haverfordwest in December 2021, Hitchings and two women – Dion Morgan and Shannon Thompson – then made statements to police blaming another man, Wayne John, for the assault on Mr Nicholas.

Mr John spent 22 hours in police custody before being released. “Not knowing the outcome was a very difficult time for me,” he said.

The court heard that the assault on Mr Nicholas took place after he complained about noise coming from an upstairs flat at Three Meadows.

A witness saw two men ‘kicking and stamping on him with some force’.

Roberts and Hitchings admitted the wounding charges, with Hitchings also pleading guilty to perverting the course of justice.

Both men, who are currently serving prison sentences for subsequent offences, were sentenced to further terms of imprisonment by Judge Catherine Richards.

Hitchings, who has previous convictions for violence, was handed down a 27-month sentence.

Roberts, who has 26 previous offences to his name, was given a 19-month jail term.

Both men will serve up to half of their sentences in custody and the remainder on licence.

Each was made the subject of a five-year restraining order.

The court was told that both men had used their time in prison to ‘change their ways', with Hitchings completing numerous courses and Roberts helping other prisoners with reading and writing.

Shannon Thompson, 22, of Cashfield Way, Haverfordwest, was given a six-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, after admitting perverting the course of justice.

In mitigation, Ashanti-Jade Walton said that Thompson had actually tended to Mr Nicholas’ injuries after the assault, and had accompanied him to hospital.

She had felt driven to make the false statement to police because was a member of a ‘friendship group’ that exerted influence on her, Miss Walton said.

She added that Thompson had ‘a complex background’ but away from the group was a ‘caring, considerate, hard-working young woman, who despite the trauma of her childhood worked hard to receive training in health and social care’.

She had no previous convictions and a pre-sentence report stated that she was ‘very ashamed and embarassed’ over what happened.

Judge Richards also made Thompson the subject of a five-year restraining order and ordered her to complete up to 20 days rehabilitation activity and 100 days unpaid work.

Sentencing of Dion Morgan, 25, of Three Meadows, on the same charge, was adjourned until May 12 for pre-sentence reports.