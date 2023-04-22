Elin Goffin, 22, of Town Meadow, Marloes, was found guilty of driving without insurance by Llanelli Magistrates Court on March 13 and was sentenced by the court on April 11.

She was caught on September 19 driving a Seat Ibiza on the A487 Plwmp when there was no insurance policy in place to cover the use of the vehicle.

She was fined £660, given six points on her licence and ordered to pay £90 costs.

She was also found guilty of a second offence of driving without insurance relating to the same vehicle when she was caught driving it on October 22 on Coastal Cottages, Haverfordwest.

She was banned from driving for six months and ordered to pay £660 fine, £528 surcharge and £90 costs.

Kirk Gibbs, 37, of Heol Brynglas, Brackla, Bridgend, was found guilty of driving without insurance at Llanelli Magistrates Court on April 14.

He was caught on November 5 driving a Vauxhall Corsa on Arnolds Hill, Haverfordwest, when there was no insurance policy in place to cover the use of the vehicle.

He was fined £660, given six points on his licence and ordered to pay £264 surcharge and £90 costs.