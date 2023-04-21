Pembrokeshire County Council’s Cabinet, meeting on April 24, is asked to approve the local toilet strategy for 2023.

A report for members says the council is seeking to facilitate the provision of public toilets across the county on a cost-neutral basis.

It adds: “We will focus our investment on key priority areas to aid improvements and modernisations, with an understanding that the investment pot is limited.”

The report says options for future toilet provision include potential additional pay-to-use facilities, working with organisations, town and community councils and local communities to seek funding, encouraging community asset transfers of toilets, encouraging local organisations and businesses to open up their toilets for public use, and a potential future visitor levy to fund provision.

Back in February, the bleak position faced by public toilet provision in the county was highlighted in a report to Cabinet.

It said 30-plus toilets -many in seaside towns and villages – could be under threat of closure from November, unless community asset transfers to town and community councils are agreed, or funding streams are identified.

That report suggested a one-year sum of money – £360,000 – be made available from the affordable housing provision collected from the second homes tax premium, be used to keep toilets open while any negotiations take place.

Cabinet members, and later full council, agreed to this toilet lifeline.

A petition calling for a comprehensive review of the toilet provision has been lodged with the council by John Hudson.

The petition states: “We call on Pembrokeshire County Council to openly and comprehensively review the legal, financial and all other relevant considerations/requirements of providing this discretionary service, with the aim providing a sustainable service for the county, however appropriately financed, fit to meet the essential health, welfare and social needs of all Pembrokeshire’s residents and tourists, and the wider public health/hygiene requirements of the county.

“The current toilet strategy and charging regime appears to be framed against an overriding financial full cost recovery requirement, met by charges for use and contributions from other authorities.

“The proposed closure of toilets to meet service financial targets is regarded as being detrimental to the wellbeing of its residents and generally unhelpful to the county’s important tourist industry.

“The council has an approved income generation policy which requires consideration of legal requirements specific to services and allows some discretion for local circumstances and social consequences.

“The Wales Audit report ‘At your discretion’ points to discretionary services to be regarded in terms of being essential to meet the needs of residents and not just assessed on strict financial full cost recovery terms.

“The report points to the potential adverse democratic consequence of loss of confidence, if it is perceived that council is not meeting the essential needs of its residents.”