Malcolm Harold Graves (Hook)

The very sad passing of Malcolm Harold Graves at Withybush Hospital on Thursday, April 6. Much-loved husband to Beverley, brother to Barbara, father to Wendy-Siân and Anna-Cariad, he will be very sadly missed by all who knew him.

Funeral service, Friday, May 12, 12.15pm at Tabernacle Congregational Church followed by Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 1.45pm. Donations in lieu of flowers, in memory of Malcolm for Mission to Seafarers, Apostleship of the Sea, Crisis and/or Paul Sartori Foundation can be made directly to your chosen charity. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437) 763821.

Barbara Raydene John (Crundale)

Barbara Raydene John, Dingle Lane, Crundale passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 4, aged 82 years. Much-loved and loving wife of the late Eifion, mum to Lesley, Lynne, Martyn and Anwen, and devoted grandmother to Gareth, Rhiannon, Bethan, Caitlin, Harri, Megan, Owen, Elli, Dylan and Gethin. She will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all her family and many friends.

The funeral will take place at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth on Monday, April 24 at 12.15pm. Family flowers only, and donations, if desired, may be sent by cheque to Paul Jenkins in support of Air Ambulance Wales or British Heart Foundation. Further enquiries to Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Fishguard. Tel: 01348 873250.

Cyril Austin Lewis (Haverfordwest)

Peacefully at Withybush Hospital, Haverfordwest on Wednesday, April 12, Cyril Austin Lewis, aged 87 years of Haverfordwest. Devoted and loving husband of the late Shirley, dearly loved father and father-in-law to Gary and Heidi and Helena and David, cherished grandfather of Jessica and Jason, Aaron and Georgie and adored great-grandfather of Tilly and Evie.

The funeral service will take place on Thursday, April 27 at 3.15pm at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Floral tributes greatly received. All enquiries to Tom Newing & Sons Ltd., Funeral Directors, Milford Haven. Telephone 01646 693180.

Nigel John Gough (Llangwm. Ex-Welsh Guards)

Nigel passed away at Withybush Hospital on Thursday, April 6, aged 78. Beloved father to Suzanne and much-loved brother to Derek, Donald, Marina and the late Valerie and Beryl.

Funeral service will take place at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth on Wednesday, April 26 at 11:30am. There will be family flowers only.

Ireen Sylvia Hughes (Haverfordwest)

Peacefully at South Pembrokeshire Hospital, Pembroke Dock on Friday, March 31 aged 86. Beloved wife of the late Maurice, loving mother of Richard and Susan, mother-in-law to Penny, proud grandmother to Emily and Grace, great grandmother to Naomi, cherished sister to Eirlys and the late Margaret and sister-in-law to Hilary.

Ireen was a Biology teacher at Milford Central School, past chair on St Marks School Governing Body, past chair on Merlins Bridge Community Council, vice chair of Pembrokeshire Canine Association, past president of Haverfordwest Inner Wheel Club and past secretary of the Welsh Corgi Club.

Funeral service on Thursday, April 27 at 11am at St Martins Church, Haverfordwest followed by cremation at 12.15pm at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to The Cinnamon Trust c/o Hilary Hitchings, 66 New Road, Hook, Nr Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, SA62 4LH. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors 01437 763821.

Mavis Pryce-Jones (Haverfordwest)

Peacefully at Withybush Hospital, Haverfordwest on Saturday, April 15, Mavis, aged 87 years of County Sports, Haverfordwest. Beloved wife of the late Neville, dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Heidi and Gary and devoted grandmother of Aaron.

The funeral service will take place on Tuesday, May 2 at 12noon at Bethesda Baptist Church, Haverfordwest followed by interment at Molleston Baptist Church near Templeton at approximately 1.45pm. Floral tributes greatly received. All enquiries to Tom Newing & Sons Ltd., Funeral Directors, Milford Haven. Telephone 01646 693180.

Gerald Edwin James Charles (Neyland)

The death occurred suddenly at his home on Saturday, April 8 of Gerald Edwin James Charles, aged 76 years of Mills Drive, Neyland. Devoted husband of Marlene, proud father and father-in-law of Emma and Roy and James, adored grandfather of Hannah, George, Moli and Osian and dearly loved brother to Elaine. Gerald will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his family and many friends.

The funeral service was held on Thursday, April 20 at 4pm at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. There were immediate family flowers only, donations if desired for The Paul Sartori Foundation may be sent direct to Mr. Owain Picton, 52 Kensington Road, Neyland, SA73 1RN. All enquiries to Tom Newing & Sons Ltd., Funeral Directors, Milford Haven. Tel 01646 693180.

Colin David Williams (Narberth)

The death occurred peacefully on Wednesday, April 5 at Withybush Hospital, Haverfordwest of Colin David Williams aged 81 years, former proprietor of Williams Vision, Narberth. Devoted husband of the late Sheila. Loving dad of Wendy. Much loved brother-in-law and uncle.

The funeral service will take place on Wednesday, April 26 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 3.15pm. There will be family flowers only with donations in lieu, if so desired, for Barnado's (Narberth branch) c/o E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834) 831876 and 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646) 682680 who are conducting the arrangements.

Emrys David Mathias (Haverfordwest)

Emrys David, eldest son of the late William and Ethel of Dew Street, Haverfordwest, brother to Rose and Victor, devoted husband to Pam and later, Margaret, beloved father to Ingrid, Susan, Joanne and Paul, fun-loving Bampi to eight grandchildren and friend to many, passed away peacefully in Cardiff on Sunday, March 26, aged 81. Sorely missed by all.

The funeral was held on Friday, April 21 at Wesley Methodist Church, Canton, Cardiff at 10:45am. There were family flowers only. Grateful donations to Parkinson's UK.

Sir Eric Howells (Llanddewi Velfrey)

Peacefully on Wednesday, April 12, at Withybush Hospital, Haverfordwest, Sir Eric Howells, Meadow View, Llanddewi Velfrey, Narberth. Formerly of Fron Farm. Beloved husband of the late Maise dear father of Edward, Judith and Janet, respected father-in-law and a proud grandfather and great-grandfather.

A public funeral service was held at Bethel Chapel, Llanddewi Velfrey, on Friday, April 21 at 11am. There were family flowers only. Donations if so desired towards Alzheimer's Society Cymru, (Wales) c/o Ken Davies & Sons, Funeral Directors, Blaenwern, Bro Waldo, Clunderwen, SA66 7NQ Tel: 01437 563319.

Sally Bradley (Haverfordwest)

Sally passed away peacefully at Parc Y Llyn Nursing Home on Thursday, April 6, aged 94 years. Formerly of Hawthorn Rise, Haverfordwest. Sally was a devoted wife to the late John Bradley and a much-loved mother and mother-in-law to Debbie and Andrew. Sally will be sadly missed by those who knew her well, particularly Meggie, Beth and Darcie whom she adored.

The funeral service will be private. Donations in memory of Sally for the Baby Garden at Parc Gwyn Crematorium may be sent c/o Mr. James Allen, Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth, SA67 8UD. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors.

Karen Alvis Mathews (Milford Haven)

The death occurred peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Tuesday, April 11 of Karen Alvis Mathews, aged 66 years of Hamilton Terrace, Milford Haven. Devoted wife of Andrew, proud mother of Jonathan and his partner Mai, Adrian and his wife Kirsty, adored grandmother of Morgan and Gethin, dearly loved daughter of Alvis and the late Geoff, beloved sister to Pamela and her husband Andrew and Paul and his wife Sue, cherished aunt to Richard, Mark, Lucy, Sean and Alex and fond niece of Pam. Karen will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her family and many friends.

The funeral service will take place on Friday, April 28 at 2pm at St. Peter's & St. Cewydd Church, Steynton followed by a strictly private committal. Immediate family flowers only, donations if desired for The Paul Sartori Foundation may be sent direct to Paul Sartori House, Winch Lane, Haverfordwest, SA61 1RP. All enquiries to Tom Newing & Sons Ltd., Funeral Directors, Milford Haven. Telephone 01646 693180.

Richard Howard Saies

The death occurred peacefully on Tuesday, April 4 at Withybush Hospital of Richard Howard Saies aged 63 years. Loving husband of Janet.

The funeral service was held on Thursday, April 20 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 1.45pm. There were family flowers only with donations in lieu, if so desired, for R.S.P.C.A, c/o Mrs. Vicky Blockwell, New House, Lower Priory, Milford Haven, SA73 3UA. Funeral arrangements conducted by E.C. Thomas and Son, Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834 831876) and 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646 682680).

Mary Lewis (Narberth)

Peacefully at her home on Saturday, April 8, Mary formerly of Redstone Farm, Narberth. Beloved wife of the late Benjamin, treasured mum of Val, Sandra, Malcolm and Richard and the late baby Julie, mother-in-law of Horst and Dawn and a cherished nan. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her.

Funeral service Thursday, April 27 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 11.30am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired for Narberth Health Centre, c/o Val Rees, Furzehill Farm, Martletwy, Narberth, SA67 8AN. Tel 07887 592218 Further inquires to David E Morris and Son Funeral Directors, Tel 01267 222917 01834 860439.

Jennifer Harrison (Haverfordwest)

Jenny passed away suddenly at her home on Saturday, April 1 aged 86 years. Much loved she will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all her family and many friends.

Funeral on Friday, April 28, service at 11am at St. David's & St. Patricks Catholic Church, Haverfordwest followed by interment at City Road Cemetery, Haverfordwest. Family flowers only. Donations for The Paul Sartori Foundation may be sent c/o The Treasurer, Paul Sartori House, Winch Lane, Haverfordwest, SA61 1RP. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors.

Gareth Philip Jenkins

Former Western Mail features editor, Gareth sadly passed away at The Grange Hospital, Cwmbran on Thursday, March 30, aged 85. He will be greatly missed for his kindness, humour, and endless stories of his life. He will be dearly missed by his partner Viv, former wife Audrey, children Andrea and Christopher, son-in-law Alun, daughter-in-law Nicole, grandchildren Alexander, Luke, Lauren and Bryn, great-grandson Oliver, also Viv's daughter Claire, son Neil, daughter-in-law Laura and grandchildren Matthias, Sophia and Hollie. Gareth was a former church secretary and Deacon of Bethany Baptist Church, Rhiwbina Cardiff CF14 6LB, where a celebration of his life will take place on Monday, April 24 at 12.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations should you wish can be made to Sense Cymru (Caerphilly Base) via Ivor Thomas Funerals; 81 Rhydhelig Avenue, Heath, Cardiff, CF14 4DB.

Elwyn Powell Bryan (Dale)

Elwyn passed away peacefully at Withybush Hospital on Saturday, April 1, aged 87 years. Much-loved, he will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

Funeral on Monday, April 24 with a service at 2.30pm at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Family flowers only. Donations in memory of Elwyn to Parkinson's UK can be made at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/daniel-collin1. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437) 763821.

Edith Megan Evans (Pembrey)

Sadly on Wednesday, April 5, peacefully at Glangwili Hospital, Megan, beloved wife of the late Reg, dearly loved mother of Heather and the late Paul, beloved grandmother of Peter, Rachel, Jonny Sam, Adele, Kristian and Craig, respected mother-in-law of Annette, treasured great-grandmother of Ted and Wil, and a much loved sister, auntie and friend of many.

Funeral on Monday, April 24, service to be held at St Illtyd Church, Pembrey 1pm followed by interment at the graveside. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to 'RNLI Burry Port Lifeboat Station' 2 Harbour Approach The Harbour, Burry Port SA16 0ER. Or to 'Scoliosis Association UK' 325 Latimer Road, London W10 6RA. For further details please contact, Silcox Family Funeral Directors, 83 New Road, Llanelli SA15 3DS. Tel/. 01554 773120.

Denzil Jeremy (St Davids)

Died peacefully at Withybush Hospital on Monday, April 10 aged 72 years. Denzil the beloved husband of Helen. Dearly loved father of Nicola, Lynette and Geraint. Devoted grandfather of Cerys and a much-loved relative and friend.

Funeral service at Keyston URC Chapel on Tuesday, April 25 at 1pm to be followed by burial in St. Davids Cemetery. Family flowers only with donations if desired for Shalom House, 113 Nun Street, St. Davids Pembs SA62 6BP. Enquiries to W.G.Mathias & Daughter, St.Davids 01437 720537.

Phillip Scale (St Brides)

Suddenly at his home on Saturday, April 8 Phillip Scale of Eastfield Farm, St. Brides aged 70 years. Beloved son of the late Harold and Sylvia, much loved brother of Shan and Russell, loving uncle of Chris and Lisa, he will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. He had his final wish passing away on the farm he loved.

The funeral service will take place on Tuesday, May 2, 11:30am at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, made payable to Greenacres Animal Rescue Pembrokeshire may be sent c/o Lisa Bradley, Silverdene, Pelcomb Cross, Haverfordwest SA62 6AA. Further enquiries to F. G. Rees & Sons, Haverfordwest. Tel: 01437 764418.

Pauline Mary Beynon

A celebration of the life of Pauline Mary Beynon on Saturday, April 22, 2pm. As we were unable to hold a funeral when Mum passed in 2020, we would like to welcome you to a celebration of her vibrant life at The Bug Farm, Lower Harglodd Farm, St Davids, SA62 6BX. A short ceremony will be followed by a walk around Mum's memorial woodland, where we will scatter wildflower seeds in her memory. We will then share stories over light refreshments. Please wear colourful clothing in memory of Mum's personality. RSVP to sarah@thebugfarm.co.uk as soon as possible.

Philip Brockway (Broadmoor)

The death occurred at Withybush Hospital on Friday, March 31 of Philip Brockway, he was aged 80 and lived in Lyndhurst Avenue, Broadmoor. Philip is survived by his wife Veronica, sons Gerard, Glyn and Scott.

The funeral takes place on Friday, April 28 at St Teilo's Catholic Church, Tenby at 12noon followed by interment at Llanion Cemetery, Pembroke Dock. There will be family flowers only, donations if desired, can be made payable to "C.O.P.D (Asthma and Lung UK)" C/o Funeral Directors W & M J Rossiter & Sons Ltd, The Old Rectory, The Norton, Tenby, or Landsker House, 21 Station Road, Narberth, SA67 7DR or via www.rossitersfunerals.co.uk