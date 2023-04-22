Lisa Neumann, from St Davids, has been named in the starting line-up to face France on Sunday. Former Crymych Ladies and Whitland Ladies player Leucu George has also been named in the starting line up at inside centre. Carys Phillips of St Davids will also start at hooker.

Tenby's Courtney Keight will also start at full back.

In other team news, Abbey Constable is set to win her first cap and Elinor Snowsill will win her 75th cap.

Head coach Ioan Cunningham said: “France will be a major test for us, they are one of the best teams in the world and we always knew playing England and then playing France away was going to be a major challenge.

“But these are the tests we want, we are an ambitious team and we need to know where we are and we have made no secret that we have to build our strength in depth ahead of the next World Cup.

“We have reviewed the performance against England and we proved we can compete and proved we can cause the best in the world problems, we just have to do it for longer.

“The players selected have proven themselves in training and deserve the opportunity to wear the shirt and as coaches we are looking forward to seeing them perform.

“Elinor Snowsill will earn her 75th Wales cap and that is an achievement that should be celebrated by everyone in Welsh rugby. Snowy’s experience and calmness at fly-half will be invaluable against France.

“Prop Abbey Constable makes her debut and she has worked hard in training throughout this Six Nations campaign and we are all excited to see how she performs.

“She will be our third new cap in this tournament and, like Kate Williams, who makes her first start for Wales at flanker, it’s an opportunity to show what we have seen in training.”

Wales Women’s team to face France: 15 Courtney Keight, 14 Lisa Neumann, 13 Hannah Jones (captain), 12 Lleucu George, 11 Carys Williams-Morris, 10 Elinor Snowsill, 9 Ffion Lewis, 8 Sioned Harries, 7 Kate Williams, 6 Bethan Lewis, 5 Georgia Evans, 4 Abbie Fleming, 3 Cerys Hale, 2 Carys Phillips, 1 Abbey Constable.

Replacements: 16 Kelsey Jones, 17 Gwenllian Pyrs, 18 Sisilia Tuipulotu, 19 Bryonie King, 20 Alex Callender, 21 Keira Bevan, 22 Robyn Wilkins, 23 Niamh Terry.

Wales Women will play France Women at Stade des Alpes, Grenoble, on Sunday, April 23, 3.15pm kick off.