The research used the numbers of hashtags used for 82 of the most picturesque towns and villages in the UK.

Stelrad, who carried out the research, found that among the top 10, were Solva and Tenby.

Solva was Wales’ prettiest destination, coming in fourth place in the UK but first in Wales. There were 379,719 hashtags with pictures showing the surrounding rolling hills, green fields and beautiful coastal views, quaint cottages, shops, pubs and galleries and a peaceful harbour.

Solva. Picture: Huw Penson, Shutterstock (Image: Huw Penson, Shutterstock)

Tenby cane in third place in Wales and seventh overall with 326,042 hashtags. The instagrammers highlighted the sandy beaches, dramatic cliffs and rolling hills as well as the vibrant harbour and famed colourful houses and boats and the historic sites.

Tenby. Picture: Colin Burdett, Shutterstock (Image: Colin Burdett, Shutterstock)

Also in the top 10 is neighbouring Ceredigion’s Aberaeron. Aberaeron came in second place among the Welsh areas and fifth in the UK with 371,346 hashtags.

Instagram posts highlight the stunning scenery and charming Georgian harbour and brightly coloured houses. It also has highlights including the National Wool Museum and Aberaeron Festival.

Stelrad collated information in March of 82 known picturesque towns and villages by analysing sites including Travel Away, Country Living, CN Traveller, Sykes Cottages, Hand Luggage Only, Secret Ldn and Cottages and Castles and then analysed hashtag data to find the most photographed village by searching the name, the name and location, the name and country and the name and town/village before ranking them ranging from most to least.