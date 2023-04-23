Lorna Mayers, 40, of Glenfields Road, Haverfordwest, admitted drink driving at Llanelli Magistrates Court on April 13.

She admitted that on December 18 she drove a Mercedes GLA on Swan Square, Haverfordwest, with a breath alcohol level of 86 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath.

She was banned from driving for 22 months and ordered to pay £280 fine, £112 surcharge and £650 costs.

Ashley Chapman, 24, of Priory Avenue, Haverfordwest, admitted two counts of drug driving at Llanelli Magistrates Court on April 13.

Chapman admitted that on July 11, he drove an Audi A3 with around 800 micrograms of Benzoylecgonine and 2.5 micrograms of Delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood.

He was banned from driving for 18 months and ordered to pay £120 fine, £96 surcharge and £150 costs.

Phillip Anthony, 38, of Henllan Amgoed, admitted drink driving at Llanelli Magistrates Court on April 6.

He was caught on November 26 driving a Ford Transit at Blaenwaun, Whitland, with 163 millilitres of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

He was banned from driving for 20 months and ordered to pay £200 fine, £80 surcharge and £85 costs.

Cameron Bargery, 22, of Bryn Road, Tondu, admitted drink driving at Llanelli Magistrates Court on April 11.

He admitted that on February 15, he drove a Vauxhall Adam on Upper Lamphey Road, Pembroke, with a breath alcohol level of 42 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

He was banned from driving for 36 months and ordered to pay £120 fine and £85 costs.