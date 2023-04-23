At least 45,000 people are expected to take part – up from 40,643 in 2022, making this year’s mass-participation race the biggest ever, according to organisers.

One Pembrokeshire runner has raised over £2,000 for Action for Children.

Gavin Phillips, from Crundale, chose the charity after seeing first hand the work his wife, Vikki, does with Action for Children with young carers and families with disabilities needing support in the county.

“Action for Children is very prominent in Pembrokeshire, and I watch Vikki do amazing work with those in our communities who need it most," said Gavin.

"It’s a real honour to run the London Marathon and to do it for Action for Children has inspired me to raise as much money as I possibly can for them.”

Gavin Phillips training for the London Mararthon (Image: Action for Children)

Meanwhile David Williams from Pembroke Dock, and Matthew Davies, from Pembroke, will dedicate their run to raising money for Leonard Cheshire, a charity that provides care, support and respite for people with disabilities.

Inspired by the care a friend recieved after suffering a brain aneurysm, their fundraising page has raised almost £3,500 for the charity.

David said: “We are both passionate about supporting charities and making a positive impact in our community and to the people around us.

“Running the London Marathon for Leonard Cheshire is a fantastic way for us to do just that. We hope that our efforts will inspire others to get involved and support this incredible cause.”

The Met Office has warned that runners in both the elite and mass races are likely to be hit by heavy downpours.

Racers range in age from 90-year-old David Picksley, to Lana Dales, who turns 18 the day before the race.

Organisers have said this is part of an effort to make the race “the most diverse, equitable and inclusive marathon in the world”.

Runners in fancy dress complete the TCS London Marathon 2022 (John Walton/PA)

Famous faces including Marcus Mumford, the frontman of folk band Mumford & Sons, and actor Josh O’Connor, who played Prince Charles in the Netflix series The Crown, will be among those running.

Mumford is raising money for the Grenfell Foundation, a charity supporting bereaved families and survivors of the 2017 fire.

EastEnders actors past and present will also take on the challenge in memory of Dame Barbara Windsor, raising money and awareness for Alzheimer’s Research UK.

Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) Children’s Charity is the official charity of the year, and it will be using the partnership to launch its fundraising appeal for a new children’s cancer centre.

Sir Mo Farah, 40, who has a personal best time of 2:05:11, will be among the elite marathon runners for the last time, and he admitted there could be tears after the race.

The world’s fastest marathon runner, Eliud Kipchoge, 38, from Kenya – whose record stands at 2:01:09 – will not be competing this year but is the official starter for the elite men’s race and the mass participation event at 10am.

Hugh Brasher, event director of the TCS London Marathon, said this year’s event is also hosting “arguably the greatest field ever assembled for a women’s distance race”.

Sir Mo Farah has said the race will be his final competitive marathon (John Walton/PA)

Marathon record holder Brigid Kosgei, 10km record holder Yalemzerf Yehualaw, and Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir was among those competing - but pulled out just three minutes into the race through injury.

Kenya’s Kosgei holds the women’s record of 2:14:04.

Runners will begin the 26.2-mile route from Greenwich Park, before looping past London landmarks including Tower Bridge and Trafalgar Square.

They will cross the finish line in front of Buckingham Palace on The Mall.

Met Office forecaster Stephen Dixon has warned that heavy rain showers are expected to hit the course throughout the day, and advised spectators to “bring an umbrella”.

“It’s unlikely to be a completely dry London Marathon, with showers in the area on Sunday,” he said.

“The heaviest of those showers are more likely to come earlier in the day, but that being said, showers follow in behind that early rain risk, and some of those could be heavy in nature as well.

“However, temperatures are expected to be around 15C at the peak later in the day – so it’s a relatively mild picture and not disablingly hot.”

Women’s marathon record-holder Brigid Kosgei (John Walton/PA)

The elite races and mass participation event will be broadcast live on the BBC from 8:30am, as well as on the Red Button and iPlayer.

For those keen to enter the 2024 race, the ballot opens on April 22 and closes April 28.

The entry fee for next year has risen from £49.99 to £69.99 due to “inflation and the current economic climate” pushing up the cost of running the event.

Organisers have highlighted that this fee is “still very significantly lower” than the domestic entry fees of other major international marathons – such as Tokyo which costs £140, and New York priced at £238.