The AA said the average price of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts this week was 146.9p, up by 0.5p since the end of March.

But some of the main supermarket forecourts in Pembrokeshire were still selling Petrol Standard Unleaded E10 at almost 10p per litre cheaper.

According to John Durham of the Facebook page Pembrokeshire Petrol Price Watch the best price on Friday was 136.9p at Tesco, Milford Haven.

Petrol was also available at less than 140p per litre at Tesco Pembroke Dock (137.9p); Asda, Pembroke Dock (139.7p) and Tesco, Haverfordwest and Morrisons, Haverfordwest (139.9p).

Still charging less than 145p were Gulf, North Road, Milford (140.7p); Crossways, Neyland, Green Garage, Pembroke and Johnston (142.9p); Pelcomb, Ocean Haze, St Davids, Letterston and Square & Compass (143.9p); and Robeston Wathen and Gernant Garage, Maenclochog (144.9p).

One of the most expensive forecourts in Pembrokeshire was Goodwick and Pentlepoir Services, who were charging 152.9p.

The typical cost of a barrel of oil has risen by more than 10 US dollars since mid-March after oil producer group Opec cut production, according to the AA.

The increase in the price of petrol followed a downward trend which lasted 22 weeks, starting on October 30 when the average was 166.5p per litre.

AA fuel price spokesman Luke Bosdet said UK drivers have “so far dodged a significant pump price rise”.

But he claimed “the pump-price postcode lottery remains a scourge”, with significant price differences between urban areas only a few miles apart.

Mr Bosdet said drivers of diesel vehicles “are clearly being ripped off” despite average UK prices continuing to fall, reaching 160.7p per litre on Wednesday, a decline of around 4.5p from a month ago.

The gap between the average pump prices of petrol and diesel has shrunk from 24.7p in November to 13.8p this week.

But this “doesn’t excuse the fact that diesel supplied to the retailers has been cheaper than petrol for a month”, according to Mr Bosdet.

Standard Diesel B7 in Pembrokeshire could be bought on Friday for less than 150p per litre at Kiln Park, Tenby (141.9p); Begelly/Kilgetty (144.9p); Crymych (145.9p); and Robeston Wathen and Gernant Garage, Maenclochog (149.9p).

Goodwick and Pentlepoir Services were reported to be charging 164.9p per litre for diesel.